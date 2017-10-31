Troopers: Driver charged with DUI after Simpsonville tanker cras - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Driver charged with DUI after Simpsonville tanker crash

Tank crash scene in Simpsonville (Oct. 31, 2017/FOX Carolina) Tank crash scene in Simpsonville (Oct. 31, 2017/FOX Carolina)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters were on scene of a tanker collision in Simpsonville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Simpsonville Fire Department, three vehicles were involved in a crash on Fairview Road near Harrison Bridge Road.

One of the vehicles involved was a tanker, which started leaking diesel from its fuel tanks. Firefighters said the tank being transported was not ruptured.

The driver of a Lincoln four-door crossed the center line and struck the Mack truck, according to troopers. The driver, 33-year-old Katoria Strickland, was charged with DUI.

Troopers said there were no injuries in the crash.

