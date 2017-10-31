Family: Missing Greenville Co. teen found safe - FOX Carolina 21

Family: Missing Greenville Co. teen found safe

Cheyanne Faith Banks (Source: GCSO) Cheyanne Faith Banks (Source: GCSO)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing teenager Tuesday.

Deputies said 14-year-old Cheyanne Faith Banks was last seen on Burns Road in Travelers Rest around 9 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cheyanne's grandmother said she had been located and was safe.

