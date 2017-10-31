State trooper saves dog found with maggots in mouth - FOX Carolina 21

State trooper saves dog found with maggots in mouth

Maggie the dog (Source: Laurens Co. Animal Control) Maggie the dog (Source: Laurens Co. Animal Control)
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Laurens County Animal Control is trying to find a rescue to take in a dog found in disturbing condition.

The shelter said "Maggie" was saved by a Highway Patrol trooper after she was found emaciated and with maggots in her mouth.

The pup was taken to a veterinarian where she received treatment for severe worms and fleas.

Animal Control posted on Facebook Tuesday saying they are looking for a special rescue to pick Maggie up.

