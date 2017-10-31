Deputies: Missing Greenville Co. woman with Alzheimer's found sa - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Missing Greenville Co. woman with Alzheimer's found safe

Diane Verranault (Source: GCSO) Diane Verranault (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Tuesday in regards to a missing, endangered woman.

Deputies said 65-year-old Diane Marie Verranault suffers from Alzheimer's and was last seen on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. She went missing from a location on South Blue Ridge Road.

Deputies said they were actively searching the area where she disappeared with K-9s. A code red was sent out to residents nearby.

Just after 5:30 p.m., deputies confirmed Verranault was found and was OK.

