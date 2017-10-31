Mix It Up Day encourages kids to meet new friends

One Upstate middle school had a whole new kind of lunch. Northwood Middle School had a Mix It Up Lunch Tuesday afternoon.

The Mix It Up Lunch is part of an international movement to push kids out of their comfort zones, and meet new friends and classmates. The special lunch happens the last Tuesday of October at schools around the world.

Sixth grade guidance counselor Elizabeth Hamer said the kids were a little nervous at first, but jumped right into the fun.

"They seemed really excited, maybe a little nervous at first just because we were causing them to talk to someone different, but they seemed to have fun and get excited about it."

The student council put on the event. They mixed everyone up by giving the students different colored bracelets, and got them talking with riddles and trivia questions.

Sixth grade student Calvin Banks said he enjoyed getting to make new friends, and thinks it's a great way for those who struggle to meet new people, to expand their circles.

"It opened them up, got them some new friends, and new people to talk to so I think it was a good thing overall."

This is the first time Northwood Middle School has taken part in Mix It Up, but other local schools have done it in the past. Greenville County Schools tells us Northwood was the only school to take part in the district Tuesday.

