AMBER Alert issued for missing NC toddler - FOX Carolina 21

AMBER Alert issued for missing NC toddler

Posted: Updated:
Zy'Rah Holliday (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) Zy'Rah Holliday (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) -

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old out of Raleigh.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the toddler, Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday, was last seen in the Spring Lake area. According to officials, Zy'Rah may have been taken by her mother's boyfriend, 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas.

Zy'Rah is described as 3 feet tall and 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word "Love" on it with black jogging pants.

Anyone with information on Zy'Rah Holliday's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office immediately.

