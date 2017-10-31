NCMEC: AMBER Alert cancelled, missing NC toddler found

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old out of Raleigh.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the toddler, Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday, was last seen in the Spring Lake area. According to officials, Zy'Rah may have been taken by her mother's boyfriend, 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas.

Zy'Rah is described as 3 feet tall and 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word "Love" on it with black jogging pants.

Wednesday evening, the AMBER Alert for Zy'Rah was cancelled. Officials with the North Carolina Center for Missing & Exploited Children posted the update on Twitter:

#RECOVERED @AMBERAlert Due to everyone's effort & support, Zy'Rah Holliday missing from Spring Lake, NC has been located! pic.twitter.com/rA5GpGjmax — NCMEC (@MissingKids) November 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.