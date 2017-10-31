Coroner identifies Upstate woman killed in Spartanburg Co. collision

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Upper Valley Falls Road near Bryson Drive just after 3 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a driver was heading south on Upper Valley Falls Road when the driver ran off the road right, struck a fence and overturned. The driver then became entrapped in the vehicle. Troopers say the driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision at the scene.

Per troopers, the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The coroner later identified the victim as 24-year-old Kaley Nicole King of Spartanburg.

