Diabetes Nutrition Expo sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Health

Diabetes Nutrition Expo sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. (File/FOX Carolina) Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. (File/FOX Carolina)

This story is sponsored by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

The Spartanburg Regional Health System is offering a free event for the community to learn more about diabetes, general wellness and nutrition.

The healthcare system said the expo, which is Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include healthy snacks and a talk with a registered dietitian. Attendees will also learn new recipes for diabetes prevention and management.

For more information, visit the Spartanburg Regional Health System website.

