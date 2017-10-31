SCDOT: More than 4,000 people weighed in on 'Fix Woodruff Road' survey

SCDOT said more than 4,000 people weighed in on the "Fix Woodruff Road" survey (FOX Carolina: 10/31/2017).

After launching it's "Fix Woodruff Road" study over the summer, SCDOT officials in Greenville said more than 4,000 people shared input and ideas.

The campaign is aimed at getting the community involved in coming up with solutions whether it's alternate routes or intersection fixes for the strip of Woodruff Road that stretches from Mall Connector Road down to Smith Hines Road.

"Some segments throughout this corridor are seeing 40,000 cars a day and that's outrageous for a 5 mile, excuse me for a 5 lane section," said Jonathan Chasteen, Assistant Program Manager for SCDOT.

He said through the survey a lot of people gave them ideas for issues to address.

"Surprisingly to me a lot of folks were saying why don't you try to restrict turns, restrict left turns out of places... Folks were really concerned about continuing development and we know that's a problem, unfortunately we don't approve those things but we try to react and catch up to some degree," said Chasteen.

As a result of the survey, Chasteen showed FOX Carolina a map of proposals that SCDOT is looking at for future improvements in the area that could alleviate congestion on Woodruff Road.

"Do we improve existing Woodruff road? Do we just do intersections or do we widen the existing road? Or do we utilize other roads like Carolina Point Parkway and Salters Road?" said Chasteen.

Those are all options Chasteen said SCDOT is considering as it works to develop a plan for the area. He said it's important the community keeps contributing ideas because the work isn't done yet.

"Contrary to popular belief we don't have the plan just yet and your opinion matters," said Chasteen.

There is a public meeting coming up on Thursday, November 9th from 5-7pm at Roper Mountain Baptist Church where SCDOT will share some more of those ideas the public gave and some of the plans they are proposing.

