Officer's social media post urges sensitivity to Halloween trick-or-treaters

Halloween is an exciting time for most of us. But one social media campaign is calling for a little extra sensitivity during the holiday.

Officer Tommy Norman from Arkansas points out that not everyone celebrates the same way and some people have challenges the rest of us don’t understand.

His Facebook post says in part, “For those passing out candy this year please consider: If a teen comes to your door, please give them the candy without saying ‘Aren’t you too old to be doing this?’ because they could be out doing things much worse. Let them be kids as long as they can be. Kids grow up way too fast.”

FOX Carolina spoke with Dr. Fred List, a psychologist with Greenville Children’s Hospital. He says it’s important to be sensitive and welcoming to whoever ends up at your door.

He says it may not be obvious that a trick-or-treater has special needs and for some of these kids, it’s a major accomplishment just to walk up to your door and knock.

List says you shouldn’t give anyone a hard time for not being dressed up because there may be autism or sensory issues that make costumes difficult. There are also non-verbal kids who can’t say “Trick or Treat.” He says even if you think someone looks too old to be out collecting candy, general kindness goes a long way.

“I think if we’re opening the door to somebody, be welcoming. We don’t know what challenges that child may have in just approaching the door,” List said. “And if we can be welcoming and encouraging, we can do a lot more for that child than you realize in helping them out.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.