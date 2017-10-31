District: Upstate school placed on lockdown after threat with knife in PE class

A spokesperson for Greenwood 50 schools said a middle school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after an altercation between students.

According to the district, the incident occurred in a physical education class at Brewer Middle School, at which time a knife was seen. The teacher immediately contacted police and school administrators.

The school was placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution, although no one was injured in the incident.

The district said the student who made the threat with a knife will be disciplined. The modified lockdown was lifted after a thorough investigation.

“We take all of these matters very seriously,” said Superintendent Darrell Johnson. “We appreciate the cooperation between the teacher, school administration, and law enforcement in dealing with this matter. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

