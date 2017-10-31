Mother of Upstate teen killed in moped crash seeks closure one year later

One year after Rico Matthews was killed in a moped crash, his mother is still seeking closure for her family.

Matthews, a Spartanburg High School senior, was killed leaving work in 2016 when his moped collided with a truck on East Wood and Peal streets.

No charges were filed in the fatal wreck. The Spartanburg Police Department closed the case after ruling Matthews was at fault in the crash.

His mother, Latonia Hollis has enlisted the help of a civil rights group, True Healing Under God, and is fighting to reopen the investigation into Matthew's death. Hollis and the group have hired an attorney and private investigator to look into the case.

They also plan to hold a justice rally to raise awareness regarding the case.

"No matter what... we accomplish out of this, I still never get to see him again," Hollis said. "I never get to be with him again, I will never get to hug him again, I just will never see him again."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spartanburg High student dies after moped crash

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?