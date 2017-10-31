Coroner, deputies investigating after body found in wooded area in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating after they say a body was found in a wooded area Tuesday.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed an individual was found in a wooded area near the 9700 block of Warren H. Abernathy Highway. He says, at this time no suspected foul play is involved.

A vehicle was also found at the scene. The coroner confirms the incident was not a wreck.

An autopsy and toxicology report will be performed Wednesday to determine cause death.

No further details were released.

