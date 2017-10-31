Clemson secures spot No. 4 in first CFP ranking of 2017 season

The first College Football Playoff ranking of the 2017 season was announced Tuesday evening and the Clemson Tigers secured spot number four.

Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame were placed in spots one, two and three consecutively. Oklahoma and Ohio State followed Clemson at spots five and six.

The 12-person CFP committee ranks the top 25 teams and assigns the top four to semifinal sites. At the end of the regular season and conference championship games, the top four teams will go to the College Football Playoff Semi-final games. The top team will play the fourth-placed team, and the second-placed team will play the third-placed team.

The Clemson Tigers currently stand 7-1 for the season. The team will face off against the NC State Wolfpack on November 4 at 3:30 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Mother of Upstate teen killed in moped crash seeks closure one year later

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.