Fire officials investigating Spartanburg Co. mobile home fire as potential arson

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire in Spartanburg County Tuesday.

The blaze was reported at a residence on the 800 block of Peach Shed Road around 6:50 p.m.

When units arrived on scene, they discovered heavy fire throughout the home. The fire was contained within 10 minutes.

Officials say, the home did have power but no one had been living there for a few months.

The fire is being investigated as an arson, they said.

The Chesnee, Mayo, Cooley Springs-Fingerville and Mountain View Fire Departments assisted with the blaze.

