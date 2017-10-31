No injuries reported after fully-involved car fire in Pickens Co - FOX Carolina 21

No injuries reported after fully-involved car fire in Pickens Co., fire officials confirm


Scene of car fire on Smith Grove Road. (10/31/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of car fire on Smith Grove Road. (10/31/17 FOX Carolina)
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers and fire fighters responded to a car fire Tuesday evening in Pickens County.

Per the Easley Fire Department, the incident involved a single vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames. They said everyone in the vehicle was able to make it out safely with no injuries.

Troopers reported the incident on the 900 block of Smith Grove Road around 8:20 p.m.

No further details were released.

