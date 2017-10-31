Investigators, K9 searching for missing man in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Investigators, K9 searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators are searching for a missing man in Anderson County Tuesday night, dispatch confirms.

The 51-year-old man went missing from an address on the 200 block of Cecil Drive in Liberty, they said. He has been missing since about 10 p.m.

The man was last seen in a white shirt and camouflage pants. He has a long beard and is believed to be on foot.

K9 units were dispatched to assist with the search, dispatchers say. Tech Rescue is also on scene.

At this time, no photo is available for the man.

