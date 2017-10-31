Deputies: Individual accidentally shot in finger while trying to - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Individual accidentally shot in finger while trying to grab gun from man attempting to harm himself

Scene of accidental shooting on W Main Street. (10/31/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of accidental shooting on W Main Street. (10/31/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A large law enforcement presence was called to the scene of an accidental shooting on Tuesday.

Deputies say an individual was threatening to harm himself with a gun, and when a second individual tried to get the gun away from the individual a shot was fired. The shot ended up striking the second individual in the finger, deputies said.

The incident took place on the 100 block of W Main Street around 9 p.m. A large law enforcement presence was on scene as the investigation continued.

No one is pressing charges.

