Deputies: Individual accidentally shot in finger while trying to grab gun from man attempting to harm himself

A large law enforcement presence was called to the scene of an accidental shooting on Tuesday.

Deputies say an individual was threatening to harm himself with a gun, and when a second individual tried to get the gun away from the individual a shot was fired. The shot ended up striking the second individual in the finger, deputies said.

The incident took place on the 100 block of W Main Street around 9 p.m. A large law enforcement presence was on scene as the investigation continued.

No one is pressing charges.

