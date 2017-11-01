NYC native with family in Upstate reacts to terrorist attack

A New York woman with ties to the Upstate said Tuesday’s terrorist attack hits especially close to home.

"As a New Yorker, you tend to stay on alert anyway because there’s so many people here, so many tourists and you’re just always on alert,” said Nacole Powers, “When something like this happens in the middle of the day, in broad daylight, it definitely hits home because it's where 9/11 happened."

Nacole Powers lives in New York City but has family members that live in Greenville who have been checking on her today.

"Social media is pretty awesome when it comes to that,” said Powers, “Facebook has the check-in where you can mark yourself safe, and I think people are pretty diligent about checking that.”

Powers attended Borough Manhattan Community College in New York City, which is across the street from the bike path where eight people were hit and killed on Tuesday.

Investigators called the attack an act of terror.

"They have a lot of security down there because it’s just a few blocks from the World Trade Center and Ground Zero,” said Powers, “It’s very odd that something like this would happen and I think for the most part people feel very secure because of the police presence down there so this is very unusual for that area."

The New York native says she never expected another attack to hit this close to the World Trade Center or this close to home.

"He was a captain in the fire department at the time of 9/11 and unfortunately he didn’t make it home," said Powers.

Powers cousin, Captain Vernon Richard was a firefighter with Ladder 7 of the New York City Fire Department and died in the World Trade Center.

"My family has contacted me to make sure that I’m safe knowing that we had family that perished on 9/11 and I also worked down there at the time,” said Powers, “My mom even called and said be careful, be careful, so it’s nice to know that people care about me.”

