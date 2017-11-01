Deputies: Pedestrian charged after hit by trooper on Upstate highway

Scene of accident on SC 11 at Marlette Road. (10/31/17 FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was investigating the scene of a trooper-involved crash on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on SC 11 at Marlette Road, according to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

Deputies said a pedestrian wearing dark clothing was in the roadway on Highway 11 when he was struck by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. Investigators said dashcam showed the pedestrian was "well into the roadway" with the flow of traffic.

The trooper was traveling below the speed limit, deputies said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He will be charged with pedestrian in the roadway.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.