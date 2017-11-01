Troopers respond to scene of accident in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers respond to scene of accident in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of accident on SC 11 at Marlette Road. (10/31/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of accident on SC 11 at Marlette Road. (10/31/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SC Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of an accident in Spartanburg County late Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on SC 11 at Marlette Road, according to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

No further details were immediately available.

FOX Carolina is working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.