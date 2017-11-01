Biltmore Estate's Christmas tree arrives Wednesday

The Christmas season arrives at Biltmore Estate on Wednesday, when officials say Santa Claus will deliver the mansion’s centerpiece Christmas tree.

Santa will escort a horse-drawn carriage to the mansion carrying a 35-foot Fraser fir tree.

Dozens of staff members will then carry the tree into Biltmore House and place it in the 72-foot-high Banquet Hall, where it will be adorned with lights, gifts and ornaments.

The annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration will begin on Friday, November 3 and continue through January 7, 2018.

