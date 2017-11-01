Biltmore Estate's Christmas tree arrives Wednesday - FOX Carolina 21

Biltmore Estate's Christmas tree arrives Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Biltmore Estate (File) Biltmore Estate (File)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Christmas season arrives at Biltmore Estate on Wednesday, when officials say Santa Claus will deliver the mansion’s centerpiece Christmas tree.

Santa will escort a horse-drawn carriage to the mansion carrying a 35-foot Fraser fir tree.

Dozens of staff members will then carry the tree into Biltmore House and place it in the 72-foot-high Banquet Hall, where it will be adorned with lights, gifts and ornaments.

The annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration will begin on Friday, November 3 and continue through January 7, 2018.

RELATED: Biltmore Co. owner William A.V. Cecil dies at 89

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.