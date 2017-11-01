Kool Smiles collecting candy during Operation Treats for Troops

Now that you have all the candy your heart could desire, you might want to think about sharing some of it. Upstate dentists are asking you to donate some of your candy so they can send it overseas to those serving our country.

This is the 6th year Kool Smiles Dentistry has put on Operation Treats for Troops. Organizers explained the initiative helps promote healthy dental habits and sends a reminder to those serving that people appreciate them.

“Many of our Kool Smiles patient families and employees are current or former service members, so this is a small way for us to share a smile with our troops and say thank you to those who sacrifice so much to ensure our safety and security,” said Dr. Diane Earle, Managing Dental Director for Kool Smiles.

You can drop off at any of the following Kool Smile Office locations in the Upstate until November 4th:

Kool Smiles Greenville-Blue Ridge – 3227 W. Blue Ridge Drive, Greenville, (864) 295-8888.

Kool Smiles Greenville-Mills Ave – 3 K Mart Plaza, Greenville, (864) 236-4770.

Kool Smiles Anderson-Main Street – 3112 N. Main Street, Anderson, (864) 716-2118.

Kool Smiles Anderson SR 28 – 629 Hwy 28 Truck, Anderson, (864) 202-4884.

Kids will receive a toy for every 25 pieces of unopened candy they donate. Kool Smiles dentistry will also send 200 dental kits and 200 care packages with the candy.

Last year, the Greenville area donated more than 180 pounds of candy to send to troops.

