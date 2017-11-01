Dabo's All In Team Foundation awards grants to several Upstate o - FOX Carolina 21

Dabo's All In Team Foundation awards grants to several Upstate organizations

Kathleen and Dabo Swinney (File) Kathleen and Dabo Swinney (File)
The Dabo's All In Team Foundation board of directors will present grants to several organizations throughout the Upstate at a luncheon on Wednesday.

The award luncheon will be held in the West End Zone at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Dabo's All In Team Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness of critical education and health issues in order to change lives of people across the state of South Carolina.

The foundation awards other organizations in the community that share the same beliefs on health issues and critical education up to $10,000 each year.

