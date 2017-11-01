A WARM start to November

November will start with well above-average temperatures!

After a late October frost and freeze for many in the area, the above-average temperatures are back for the first part of November!

According to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), there is a good chance (greater than 60%) a large part of the Southeast states will experience above-average temperatures at times over the next two weeks.

Through November 10th, average highs for the Greenville area are in the mid to upper 60s. Forecast highs remain in the 70s into the week of November 10th, so there is growing confidence of a period of warmer days.

There can still be dips in temperature, because after all averages tend to smooth out large dips in data.

At least into next week, many of you can relax your heaters if not turn them completely off!

