MUST WATCH: Clemson football team gives Dabo Swinney a Halloween fright

The Clemson Football team pulled off a hilarious Halloween scare on head coach Dabo Swinney Tuesday.

Clemson Football posted video of the gag on the team’s official Twitter account Tuesday, the same day that Clemson was ranked number 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

- ?? "Coach Swinney will have fun with this right?"



- "It's Coach Swinney."



- "Say no more."



Happy Halloween, #ClemsonFamily. ?????? pic.twitter.com/zo5UbH9NaR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2017

In the video, a costumed ghoul snuck up behind the national championship winning football coach and gave him a fright! Swinney laughed it off.

