3,000 people will be affected by planned McDowell Co. power outage Wednesday night

NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County 911 said Duke Energy customers who receive power from the Nebo Retail substation will experience a planned outage late Wednesday night.

Officials said the approximately 3,000 residents who will experience the outage will be notified by phone during the day.

The outage will begin at approximately 11 p.m. and last up to three hours.

During that time, Duke crews will repair and replace transmission equipment damaged during the recent storms in the area.  Primary areas affected by this outage include Nebo, Bridgewater and Long town.

