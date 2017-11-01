Sweet video of man comforting baby after immunizations goes viral

A Georgia man said he is shocked that a video of him comforting his infant son has gone viral.

Debias King Lee of Warrenton, GA said his 2-month-old son, also named Debias, was upset after getting vaccines on October 26 and he was just trying to calm the baby, unaware that his girlfriend was filming him.

He said his girlfriend showed him the video later and a friend encouraged them to share it on Facebook.

Lee posted the video on Facebook later that day and it has since been viewed more than 13 million times and shared more than 187,000 times.

“I never expected it to go viral. It blowed up,”Lee said in a telephone interview.

