FBI: Man who praised Dylann Roof threatens to kill Sen. Tim Scott

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a Georgia man in custody who is accused of threatening the life of a South Carolina senator.

According to records from the United States District Court, on Oct. 23, Jason Kenneth Bell, 40, communicated a threat to an employee of Sen. Tim Scott's office.

The documents indicate Bell said, "I am going to kill that m---- f----" after calling the office to complain about the senator's stance on Neo-Nazism. Below is an excerpt from the court documents:

"Yeah he is an ignorant m---- f----, g----, I can't stand that m---- f----. Saying that Neo-Nazi and white people are the problem. I am going to kill that m---- f----."

Investigators said Bell then hung up but called back 15 minutes later and identified himself while leaving approximately 10 voicemail messages at the office. The FBI said Bell has been the subject of multiple investigations after past threatening phone calls to the NAACP and local news outlets.

"In these phone calls BELL frequently references and praises Dylann Roof, who was convicted of the mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston," an FBI special agent said in the court documents.

In August 2017, U.S. Capitol Police worked with law enforcement in Cochran, Georgia to conduct a welfare check on Bell, who had threatened self-harm and left concerning messages to a member of Congress, according to investigators.

Investigators said Bell admitted to the phone calls earlier in 2017, but said he was not violent and was "only trying to have a conversation." He said he has contacted members of Congress for six years regarding "untruths of black victimization" and will continue to do so until he is understood, the FBI said.

Documents state Bell was also arrested in Dekalb County in March 2017 after making threatening phone calls to the CNN office in Atlanta.

Bell was taken into custody in Bleckley County, Georgia after the threat against Scott before being transferred to the custody of the FBI. He is charged with making threatening interstate communications.

The office of Sen. Tim Scott released the following statement on the incident:

The Senator greatly appreciates the efforts of the Capitol Police and the FBI to keep folks safe every day. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to the FBI.

MORE NEWS: Sweet video of man comforting baby after immunizations goes viral

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?