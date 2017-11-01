Woman dies after Oconee County crash

The Oconee County coroner said a Westminster woman has died after a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on South Highway 11 near the intersection of Blackjack Road, Westminster.

The woman was driving north when Coroner Karl Addis said her car veered into the oncoming lane and was hit by a pickup truck that was heading south.

The woman died at the hospital just after 10 a.m. She was identified as 57-year-old Cynthia Wheeler of Westminster.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

