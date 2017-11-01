Deputies investigating multiple car break-ins at Spartanburg fitness center

Damage to vehicle at the gym (Provided)

Spartanburg county deputies are investigating after multiple cars were broken into outside a fitness center on Tuesday.

Incident reports stated vehicles were damaged in the parking lot of the Athletic Club on Andrews Road.

At least four victims reported damage to car windows and having purses or other items stolen, per incident reports.

No suspects were named.

