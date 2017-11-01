Deputies investigating multiple car break-ins at Spartanburg fit - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating multiple car break-ins at Spartanburg fitness center

Posted: Updated:
Damage to vehicle at the gym (Provided) Damage to vehicle at the gym (Provided)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg county deputies are investigating after multiple cars were broken into outside a fitness center on Tuesday.

Incident reports stated vehicles were damaged in the parking lot of the Athletic Club on Andrews Road.

At least four victims reported damage to car windows and having purses or other items stolen, per incident reports.

No suspects were named.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.