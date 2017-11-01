Sign commemorating Clemson's National Championship win vanishes - FOX Carolina 21

Sign commemorating Clemson's National Championship win vanishes on U.S. 76

Posted: Updated:
Upstate leaders posed with Highway 76 Clemson sign in March 2017 (Source: SCDOT) Upstate leaders posed with Highway 76 Clemson sign in March 2017 (Source: SCDOT)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that one of thirteen highway signs honoring Clemson University's National Championship victory has disappeared.

Officials said the sign on Highway 76 went missing a few weeks earlier and is expected to be replaced on Thursday.

SCDOT also had to replace one of the National Championship signs near Tri-County Technical College earlier in the year.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.