Sign commemorating Clemson's National Championship win vanishes on U.S. 76

The South Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that one of thirteen highway signs honoring Clemson University's National Championship victory has disappeared.

Officials said the sign on Highway 76 went missing a few weeks earlier and is expected to be replaced on Thursday.

SCDOT also had to replace one of the National Championship signs near Tri-County Technical College earlier in the year.

