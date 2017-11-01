Keep those shorts and T-shirts out, because warm weather sticks around awhile

Hopefully you didn’t put away the shorts and T-shirts for good because we’re in for a warm stretch for about the next week or so.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s in the mountains and Upstate with a slight chance at a brief evening shower.

Thursday will be almost identical to today with a mix of clouds and sun and the off chance at a mountain shower with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s in the mountains and upper 70s in the Upstate. A weak system will arrive this weekend which will give both places a stray shower or two on Saturday, but other than that, the weekend looks dry and warm.

It’ll remain that way next Monday and Tuesday, but a stronger cold front could possibly move in Wednesday and provide a much better rain chance than the next few days.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.