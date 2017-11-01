WARM weather sticks around - FOX Carolina 21

WARM weather sticks around

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Hopefully you didn’t put away the shorts and T-shirts for good because we’re in for a warm stretch of days into next week.

Sunshine becomes prevalent today as highs reach the upper 60s to middle 70s with just a very, very small risk of rain in the mountains of western North Carolina.

Friday brings warmer conditions with highs reaching the 70s to near 80 degrees with a small risk for rain in the mountains.

Over the weekend, expect more clouds than sun both days with a chance of scattered showers area-wide on Saturday.

Next week brings the potential of near-record temperatures with highs flirting with 80 degrees yet again before a strong cold front arrives by mid-week. This front is expected to bring a round of rain and the return of cooler air, stay tuned!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

