Inmate pleads guilty after robbing cab driver, assaulting officer before day-long manhunt

A recaptured inmate with a violent past entered a guilty plea to multiple charges on Monday.

The Biltmore Forest Police Department said Michael Calloway escaped custody in the Hendersonville Road area in Asheville on Nov. 1 and was recaptured the following morning.

Officials asked residents to stay indoors that evening after Calloway, 42, was able to escape during his doctor's visit when his handcuffs and shackles were removed for his procedure to be done. Duncan said that's when Calloway grabbed a transportation officer, pushed the officer to the ground and tried to hit the officer's head against the ground, before taking off through the door of the doctor's office and into the woods.

Duncan said that officer was unable to catch up to Calloway when he took off, but was evaluated and is okay.

The Sheriff stressed that there remained a public safety risk due Calloway's extensive criminal record and violent past.

"Because of his history, we know that will break into a house," Duncan explained. "We know that he can be violent and assault people."

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown during the search, according to Stacia Harris with Buncombe County Schools. The lockdown was lifted around 3:00 p.m.

Biltmore Park police announced just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 that Calloway had been captured and thanked the community for their help. Sheriff Van Duncan said Calloway was arrested outside a building in Biltmore Park after a security guard called 911 to report a possible sighting.

Duncan said Calloway stayed within a three to four mile radius of where he made his escape.

On Monday, Calloway was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in jail. He pleaded guilty to the following:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

felony breaking and entering

larceny after breaking and entering

larceny of motor vehicle

felony escape from local jail

assault with physical injury on a detention officer

two counts of resisting a public officer

obtaining the status of habitual felon

Some of his prior convictions include an armed robbery in January 2017. Officials say he robbed his cab driver of cash and her bag by threatening her with a knife.

About two weeks after that incident, officials say he broke into a property and stole computers and other related items, as well as a truck.

See a full list of Calloway's prior convictions below:

