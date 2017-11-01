Police: Search underway for escaped inmate in Biltmore Forest

The Biltmore Forest Police Department is looking for an escaped inmate. Police say Michael Calloway escaped custody in the Hendersonville Road area in Asheville.

Calloway is a 42-year-old male with long, salt and pepper hair. He has a long beard and blue eyes. Calloway is 6'1" and weighs 175 pounds. He is wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Police say Calloway is believed to be in the Hendersonville Road/Deerfield area.

Officers are asking members of the public to report sightings of the inmate. Police are also asking that residents stay indoors.

Schools in the area were on lockdown during the search, according to Ashley Thublin with Asheville City Schools. The lockdown was lifted around 3:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding Calloway's location is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.

