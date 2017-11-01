Sheriff: Escaped inmate assaulted officer at doctor's appointment before escaping custody in Biltmore Forest

A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate in North Carolina. The Biltmore Forest Police Department said Michael Calloway escaped custody in the Hendersonville Road area in Asheville on Wednesday.

Calloway is a 42-year-old male with long, salt and pepper hair. He has a long reddish beard and blue eyes. Calloway is 6'1" and weighs 175 pounds. He is wearing a brown Buncombe County Detention Facility jumpsuit, and has only socks on his feet.

Police say Calloway is believed to be in the Hendersonville Road/Deerfield area.

Officers are asking members of the public to report sightings of the inmate. Police are also asking that residents stay indoors.

"Make sure your doors are locked, keep your cell phone nearby," said Sheriff Van Duncan with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

Schools in the area were on lockdown during the search, according to Ashley Thublin with Asheville City Schools. The lockdown was lifted around 3:00 p.m.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Duncan gave an update on the search.

According to Duncan, Calloway was able to escape during his doctor's visit when his handcuffs and shackles were removed for his procedure to be done. Duncan said that's when Calloway grabbed a transportation officer, pushed the officer to the ground and tried to hit the officer's head against the ground, before taking off through the door of the doctor's office and into the woods.

Duncan said that officer was unable to catch up to Calloway when he took off, but was evaluated and is okay.

The Sheriff stressed that there remains a public safety risk due Calloway's extensive criminal record and violent past.

"Because of his history, we know that will break into a house," Duncan explained. "We know that he can be violent and assault people."

Some of his past convictions include armed robbery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Duncan said Calloway also attained the status of habitual felon.

See a full list of Calloway's prior convictions below:

The manhunt for Calloway was active during the day on Wednesday and Duncan said it would continue into the night.

Duncan said officials had no reason to believe the inmate was able to get outside of the perimeter of the search area he escaped into, and that there is no reason to believe he is armed or dangerous. The suspect was last known to have been in the Biltmore Forest area.

Anyone with information regarding Calloway's location is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670. Police asked the public to call 911 if anything suspicious is seen in the area.

The Sheriff said more officers are on the way to assist with the search for Calloway.

"We are not going to leave until we have him in custody," said Sheriff Duncan.

The Sheriff said more information on the search is expected to be released Wednesday night.

