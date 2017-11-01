Coroner: Violent death under investigation in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a death is under investigation.

The coroner identified the deceased as 44-year-old Bryan Paul Blackwell of Nazareth Road in Wellford. He was pronounced dead Tuesday night.

According to the coroner's office, an autopsy has been requested and violence is indicated in the case.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

