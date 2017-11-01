Deputies: Man stabbed while protecting mother, shoots suspect in self defense

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed a deadly shooting which occurred Tuesday night was in self defense.

The coroner identified the deceased as 44-year-old Bryan Paul Blackwell of Nazareth Road in Wellford. According to the coroner's office, an autopsy has been requested and violence is indicated in the case.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found another man with serious stab wounds to the abdomen. The victim told deputies he was stabbed by Blackwell, who also threatened to cut his mother.

When the victim pushed his mother out of harm's way, he was stabbed, investigators said. His mother was cut on the hand.

Blackwell was shot to death.

Deputies said they determined the victim acted in self defense to protect himself and his mother, and that no criminal charges will be sought. Several witnesses provided accounts of the incident.

The stabbing stemmed from an argument regarding Blackwell's mother being moved to North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.