Upstate detective honored for working to fight gang activity

Detective Mike Arflin of the Clemson City Police Department had no idea he was about to receive a prestigious award until he saw his family at the ceremony. Detective Arflin was presented with the Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement today at the Pickens County Court House.

Modestly, he told FOX Carolina he doesn’t feel like he did anything special. But the committee that selected him disagrees as he’s being recognized for his innovative work cracking down on gang activity, maintaining a gang database and utilizing cell phone extraction methods.

The award’s namesake, long-time solicitor and 4th Circuit Chief Judge Billy Wilkins says, “Detective Arflin has done an outstanding job in many ways. His work with the gang database which is so terribly important with gang activity increasing. If law enforcement does not stay on top of it, gangs would end up controlling parts of our state.”

Detective Arflin joined the Clemson City Police Department in 2008 as a patrol officer and made detective in 2014. That same year, he was voted Officer of the Year by his peers.

Past winners of the Billy Wilkins Award have included Sgt. Tim Conroy, supervisor of the Vice and Narcotics Unit at Greenville Police Department, Lt. Rita Burgess of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office who was commended for her dedication to special victims cases and the fallen Greenville Police Officer Allen Jacobs.

