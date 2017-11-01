Officials: Thief steals Greenville Co. deputy's badge, rifle, bullet-proof vest

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of break-ins in the Simpsonville area, including a break-in to an unmarked patrol car.

Deputies said the incidents occurred in the River Shoals subdivision between 10 a.m. on Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The incidents occurred on St. Johns Street, Suwannee Court and Wateree Way.

One of the vehicles which was broken into was the unmarked car of a Greenville County deputy. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy's bullet-proof vest, LMT M4 patrol rifle, Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, Taser and badge were stolen.

Deputies said they are looking for a stolen 2011 Toyota Camry with South Carolina tag JMR-977 in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

