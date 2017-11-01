For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Lance! He is a handsome, young poodle with Carolina Poodle Rescue and needs some extra love and care.

Donna Ezzell sent me this information:

Meet Lance. Lance is a 15 month old standard poodle. He’s happy, bouncy and fun.

Lance came to us because he was being trained as a service dog but he was diagnosed with Addison’s disease at one year old. His family could not afford his medication. I know his breeder and her own daughter was having some serious health challenges at the same time so she asked me to find Lance a home.

Addison’s is an adrenal gland disorder. To control it, Lance takes a very small amount of prednisone daily in pill form and he gets an injection of a drug called percoten once a month. Cost right now for someone adopting Lance and taking him to a vet to get this injections would be around $100 per month. Learn to do it yourself and you can cut that in half. There are also protocols in place to lower the needed dosages of these drugs to reduce the cost and be easier on the organs.

Addisonian dogs can go on to live a normal life span as long as they get their medications. They also need to lead stress free and happy lives – but don’t all of us.

Lance’s adoption fee was sponsored by one of our supporters who lost their Addisonian standard poodle recently and wanted to do something to honor her. This is for April. Thank you Kelly and Stuart.

Lance does not like other dogs much –but he adores people.