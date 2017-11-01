Deputies searching for missing Greenville Co. man with dementia - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for missing Greenville Co. man with dementia

Vincent Rodriguez (Source: GCSO) Vincent Rodriguez (Source: GCSO)
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said 77-year-old Vincent Antonio Rodriguez was last seen at his home on City View Street in Greenville last week. He suffers from dementia.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and jogging pants. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

