Deputies searching for missing Greenville Co. man with dementia

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said 77-year-old Vincent Antonio Rodriguez was last seen at his home on City View Street in Greenville last week. He suffers from dementia.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and jogging pants. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.