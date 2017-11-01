What is Billy Graham's favorite birthday cake?

Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.More >
Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
The former pastor of South Carolina's largest church has announced he is in the process of a divorce.More >
The former pastor of South Carolina's largest church has announced he is in the process of a divorce.More >
The Oconee County coroner said a Westminster woman has died after a crash Wednesday morning.More >
The Oconee County coroner said a Westminster woman has died after a crash Wednesday morning.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
A case that began as a severe sore for a University of Hartford student lead to the arrest of her roommate.More >
A case that began as a severe sore for a University of Hartford student lead to the arrest of her roommate.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision Tuesday.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision Tuesday.More >
Flushing Police are investigating after a woman said her child bit into some Halloween candy and found two needles inside.More >
Flushing Police are investigating after a woman said her child bit into some Halloween candy and found two needles inside.More >
US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets were dispatched from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and escorted two Russian TU-95 bombers that were approaching the ship on Sunday, according to two US defense officials.More >
US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets were dispatched from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and escorted two Russian TU-95 bombers that were approaching the ship on Sunday, according to two US defense officials.More >
Great weather on Wednesday made for a gorgeous day in downtown Greenville.More >
Great weather on Wednesday made for a gorgeous day in downtown Greenville.More >
Travel + Leisure readers voted Greenville as one of the top 20 friendliest cities in the U.S.More >
Travel + Leisure readers voted Greenville as one of the top 20 friendliest cities in the U.S.More >
The 35-foot Fraser Fir will be decorated and the mansion will open for the annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration on Friday, Nov. 3.More >
The 35-foot Fraser Fir will be decorated and the mansion will open for the annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration on Friday, Nov. 3.More >
The Townville Fire Department hosted its Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday. (10/31/17)More >
The Townville Fire Department hosted its Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday. (10/31/17)More >
An Upstate woman carved spooktacular pumpkins for her mother's annual Halloween Display on Ambrose Trail in Greer. Carvings by: Georgie Robinson BrownMore >
An Upstate woman carved spooktacular pumpkins for her mother's annual Halloween Display on Ambrose Trail in Greer. Carvings by: Georgie Robinson BrownMore >
The Greenville Shriners Hospital put on its annual employee costume parade and contest on Tuesday.More >
The Greenville Shriners Hospital put on its annual employee costume parade and contest on Tuesday.More >
FOX Carolina viewers share their Halloween costume photos.More >
FOX Carolina viewers share their Halloween costume photos.More >
Eight BB&T employees locked themselves in a break room when a deer smashed through the front of the branch, wreaking havoc.More >
Eight BB&T employees locked themselves in a break room when a deer smashed through the front of the branch, wreaking havoc.More >
FOX Carolina asked viewers to send in photos of their kids, pets, and themselves dressed up for Halloween!More >
FOX Carolina asked viewers to send in photos of their kids, pets, and themselves dressed up for Halloween!More >
In honor of National Cat Day, FOX Carolina asked viewers to send in photos of their furry friends!More >
In honor of National Cat Day, FOX Carolina asked viewers to send in photos of their furry friends!More >