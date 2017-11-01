What is Billy Graham's favorite birthday cake?

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association released details on how the reverend will celebrate his upcoming birthday.

Bill Graham will turn 99 on Nov. 7. His son, Franklin Graham, said his heath is stable and his mind is good, although he is quieter than he used to be.

The family will celebrate the big day with Graham's favorite cake - a lemon cake with lard icing.

"He loves those cakes," Franklin Graham said. "But it has to have the lard icing."

A special celebration will also be held on the reverend's birthday at the Billy Graham Library, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The association said cake will be available for anyone who stops by.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said during the next year, they will highlight significant accomplishments by Graham during his career of worldwide evangelism.

"My father always wants the focus to be on the Lord Jesus Christ, and not on him; and so we will point to the amazing," Franklin Graham said. "I know my father is grateful for all the prayers for him and birthday wishes on this special occasion."

