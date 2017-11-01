Solar project to bring 10,000 jobs to South Carolina - FOX Carolina 21

Solar project to bring 10,000 jobs to South Carolina

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Cypress Creek Renewables and Greenville Technical College have launched a solar job training program. The program is the first of its kind in the country, Adams and Reese LLP said in a press release. 

According to Adams and Reese LLP, Cypress Creek Renewables will invest over $1.5 billion to develop and build 2 gigawatts of solar energy in projects across South Carolina. 

The project will create 10,000 jobs, the law firm said. 600,000 homes will be powered with solar energy as a result of the project, Adams and Reese LLP said. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.