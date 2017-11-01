Solar project to bring 10,000 jobs to South Carolina

Cypress Creek Renewables and Greenville Technical College have launched a solar job training program. The program is the first of its kind in the country, Adams and Reese LLP said in a press release.

According to Adams and Reese LLP, Cypress Creek Renewables will invest over $1.5 billion to develop and build 2 gigawatts of solar energy in projects across South Carolina.

The project will create 10,000 jobs, the law firm said. 600,000 homes will be powered with solar energy as a result of the project, Adams and Reese LLP said.

