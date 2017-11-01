SJWD water district: Boil water advisory issued for Wellford neighborhood

SJWD water district: Boil water advisory issued for Wellford nei - FOX Carolina 21

Areas affected by the boil water advisory. (Source: SJWD Water District). Areas affected by the boil water advisory. (Source: SJWD Water District).
WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan (SJWD) water district has issued a boil water advisory for the Brookside Village neighborhood in Wellford. 

The SJWD water district said the following roads were under the advisory:

  • Millbank from Ivanhoe to Penrose 
  • Pensrose from Millbank to Rim Rock Road 
  • Wellington from Millbank to dead end 
  • Rim Rock from Millbank to Wellington 
  • Northfield Court 
  • Oakridge Court

Approximately 95 customers are impacted by the advisory, the SJWD water district said. According to the water district, a broken valve on Wellington and Rim Rock Road resulted in the water being temporarily turned off. 

The sample results should be back by 5 p.m. on Thursday and then a decision will be made regarding the advisory, the water district stated. 

 Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

