SJWD water district: Boil water advisory issued for Wellford neighborhood

The Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan (SJWD) water district has issued a boil water advisory for the Brookside Village neighborhood in Wellford.

The SJWD water district said the following roads were under the advisory:

Millbank from Ivanhoe to Penrose

Pensrose from Millbank to Rim Rock Road

Wellington from Millbank to dead end

Rim Rock from Millbank to Wellington

Northfield Court

Oakridge Court

Approximately 95 customers are impacted by the advisory, the SJWD water district said. According to the water district, a broken valve on Wellington and Rim Rock Road resulted in the water being temporarily turned off.

The sample results should be back by 5 p.m. on Thursday and then a decision will be made regarding the advisory, the water district stated.

