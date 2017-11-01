Deputies: Suspect in custody after chase on Southern Connector, - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Suspect in custody after chase on Southern Connector, standoff

Posted: Updated:
Standoff scene on Duck Pond Road (Nov. 1, 2017/FOX Carolina) Standoff scene on Duck Pond Road (Nov. 1, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a chase suspect was taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday.

Deputies said they tried to stop a red truck on 185 near Interstate 85 when the driver refused to stop. Greenville County helicopter support assisted and deputies pursued the driver.

The truck continued to East Pond Drive and the driver entered a residence, deputies said. They were working to get the man out of the home.

