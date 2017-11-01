Spartanburg District 2 middle schools bring 3D printing into classroom

Students and teachers at Chesnee Middle School using 3-D printers for hands on learning (FOX Carolina: 11/1/2017).

There are big things happening inside the classrooms at Chesnee Middle School.

"I actually created a simple engine and put it together myself and you can move the flywheel and it moves the piston up and down and it's really cool," said 8th grader, Luke Hollifield.

Hollifield created that engine with one of three 3-D printers now on hand at Chesnee Middle.

"They're able to take their creativity level and take it to a new level that we can't teach in a classroom," said 7th grade science teacher, Kelli Wall.

Wall said the idea to bring them to the school came in May after she and her students attended a STEM conference where Discovery Place Education Studio displayed them.

In early October, a team of 10 students and five teachers were joined by instructors from DPES to build the printers.

7th grader Aaron Sprouse was on that team.

"This was one of the first things we made it was a duck... It took us several tries because this is what we used to calibrate the printer," said Sprouse.

The ideas that came after that keep impressing the staff who hope the technology inspires future entrepreneurs.

"If they could create a part that nobody else has created and get a patent and be able to have that for the rest of their life that would be top notch," said Jeremy Baughman, Career and Technology Education Teacher.

The students first design their item, next send it to the printer and out pops items such as a coffee mug or a drink coaster.

Students at Rainbow Lake and Boiling Springs Middle School also have 3-D printers on hand.

