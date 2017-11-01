Perry Noble speaks out about divorce, asks for prayers

The former pastor of South Carolina's largest church has announced he is in the process of a divorce.

Perry Noble, founder of NewSpring Church, was removed from the church in July 2016 after a battle with alcohol addiction. Perry was open about his recovery and attended a rehab facility.

He has since delivered a sermon at PowerHouse Christian Church in Anderson and filed paperwork for a new church called "Second Chance."

But on Wednesday, Noble spoke out about one of the most difficult things he's ever had to communicate: he and his wife of 17 years are separating. A representative for Noble said is the one who decided to pursue divorce.

Below is an excerpt from Noble's statement:

This is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever communicated and I understand it will be even more difficult for many of you to read. After being married for 17 years I have found myself in a place I never imagined I would be — as no one who has ever been married ever dreams in a million years that their marriage will one day end in divorce. However, that is where I find myself at this point in time. I am doing my best to walk through this deeply personal and painful process with as much grace as possible. I would ask for your prayers in this season as well as humbly ask for privacy for my family in this matter as we work through this deeply personal situation.

